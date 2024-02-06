All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 25, 2023

Cape man wanted for unlawful use after alleged heated argument

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun during an argument March 18. Cape Girardeau Police officer William Sammut responded around 2 a.m., March 18, to a Woodlawn Avenue residence in Cape because of a reported "man with a gun," according to the probable cause statement...

Nathan English

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun during an argument March 18.

Cape Girardeau Police officer William Sammut responded around 2 a.m., March 18, to a Woodlawn Avenue residence in Cape because of a reported "man with a gun," according to the probable cause statement.

Sammut was told by an unidentified female victim at the scene that Banjamin Koch, 29, had allegedly threatened her several times and stated he was would "End her." During the argument, Koch allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim's head before another woman on the scene said she "wrestled" the gun away from Koch and threw the weapon on the ground.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The suspect then allegedly picked up the gun and left the scene in his truck.

The victim said he was intoxicated at the time and she was afraid of him.

Koch was taken into custody by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies Thursday, March 23, according to an arrest report.

Koch was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy