Cape man wanted for unlawful use after alleged heated argument

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun during an argument March 18.

Cape Girardeau Police officer William Sammut responded around 2 a.m., March 18, to a Woodlawn Avenue residence in Cape because of a reported "man with a gun," according to the probable cause statement.

Sammut was told by an unidentified female victim at the scene that Banjamin Koch, 29, had allegedly threatened her several times and stated he was would "End her." During the argument, Koch allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim's head before another woman on the scene said she "wrestled" the gun away from Koch and threw the weapon on the ground.