NewsDecember 16, 2020

Cape man wanted for drug trafficking in custody

A Cape Girardeau man wanted for multiple drug-related felonies was apprehended Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Jordan, 40, was arrested after information about his whereabouts developed on charges of second-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or syntheric cannabinoid and resisting or interfering with a felony arrest...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Thomas Jordan
Thomas Jordan

A Cape Girardeau man wanted for multiple drug-related felonies was apprehended Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Jordan, 40, was arrested after information about his whereabouts developed on charges of second-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or syntheric cannabinoid and resisting or interfering with a felony arrest.

Jordan was reportedly hiding in a building near Blomeyer Junction, and was taken into custody without incident on outstanding warrants. He was transported to the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center following his arrest. The Cape Girardeau Police Department, Scott County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the arrest.

"The U.S. Marshals Service commonly provides assistance to state, county, and local law enforcement in the apprehension of wanted fugitives," Lt. Eric Friedrich of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Jordan on Nov. 30. Cape Girardeau police posted on Facebook requesting any information on Jordan's whereabouts the same day.

Second-degree drug trafficking is a Class B felony; delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid is a Class C felony; and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony is a Class E felony.

Jordan is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $95,000 bond.

