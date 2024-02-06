Cape man wanted for drug trafficking in custody

"The U.S. Marshals Service commonly provides assistance to state, county, and local law enforcement in the apprehension of wanted fugitives," Lt. Eric Friedrich of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Jordan on Nov. 30. Cape Girardeau police posted on Facebook requesting any information on Jordan's whereabouts the same day.

Second-degree drug trafficking is a Class B felony; delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid is a Class C felony; and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony is a Class E felony.

Jordan is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $95,000 bond.