All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 29, 2021

Cape man wanted for child molestation in custody

A man wanted for two counts of child molestation is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail. Richard Ozment, 33, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the jail Tuesday after being arrested in St. Louis, and being held at the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker issued a warrant for Ozment's arrest Feb. 9...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Richard Ozment
Richard Ozment

A man wanted for two counts of child molestation is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Richard Ozment, 33, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the jail Tuesday after being arrested in St. Louis, and being held at the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker issued a warrant for Ozment's arrest Feb. 9.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ozment allegedly made inappropriate contact with a girl younger then 12, and is being charged with two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree child molestation.

Ozment is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bond. His initial arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday in front of Judge Gary Kamp.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy