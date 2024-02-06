Cape man wanted for child molestation in custody

A man wanted for two counts of child molestation is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.
Richard Ozment, 33, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the jail Tuesday after being arrested in St. Louis, and being held at the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker issued a warrant for Ozment's arrest Feb. 9.
Ozment allegedly made inappropriate contact with a girl younger then 12, and is being charged with two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree child molestation.
Ozment is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bond. His initial arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday in front of Judge Gary Kamp.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.