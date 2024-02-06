All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 5, 2021

Cape man sustains injuries in one-vehicle crash

A 37-year-old Cape Girardeau man escaped serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 near Mansfield on Friday. Jeremy Williams was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, according to a Highway Patrol report. Williams overcorrected, and the vehicle left the left side of the roadway and struck a sign. The vehicle then crossed back across both westbound lanes and struck a rock wall...

story image illustation

A 37-year-old Cape Girardeau man escaped serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 near Mansfield on Friday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jeremy Williams was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, according to a Highway Patrol report. Williams overcorrected, and the vehicle left the left side of the roadway and struck a sign. The vehicle then crossed back across both westbound lanes and struck a rock wall.

The report described his injuries as moderate. He was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy