Cape man sustains injuries in one-vehicle crash

A 37-year-old Cape Girardeau man escaped serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 near Mansfield on Friday.
Jeremy Williams was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, according to a Highway Patrol report. Williams overcorrected, and the vehicle left the left side of the roadway and struck a sign. The vehicle then crossed back across both westbound lanes and struck a rock wall.
The report described his injuries as moderate. He was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
