Cape man shot outside of a party in Sikeston, in critical condition

A 32-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot three times in the torso outside of a party about 2 a.m. Christmas Day in Sikeston, Missouri, police said.
The man was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, then to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and finally to a hospital in St. Louis, according to a news released from Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
He was considered to be in critical condition, and his "outcome was uncertain," according to the release.
Sikeston officers responded to a shots-fired call at about 2 a.m. at 207B W. Malone Ave., according to the release.
Sikeston officers were monitoring the party before shots were fired and saw several people flee the area before they could establish a perimeter, according to the release.
The SEMO Major Case Squad, which usually includes investigators from Sikeston, the Scott County Sheriff's Department and New Madrid County Sheriff's Department among other agencies, was activated and is investigating the shooting, according to the release.
Investigators talked to the victim before he was taken away by ambulance, and he said he was leaving the party when he was shot by a person he did not know, according to the release.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for witnesses that saw the shooting to talk to investigators, according to the release.
Anyone with information can call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711.
Pertinent address: 207 B West Malone Ave., Sikeston, MO
