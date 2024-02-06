Cape man shot outside of a party in Sikeston, in critical condition

A 32-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot three times in the torso outside of a party about 2 a.m. Christmas Day in Sikeston, Missouri, police said.

The man was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, then to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and finally to a hospital in St. Louis, according to a news released from Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

He was considered to be in critical condition, and his "outcome was uncertain," according to the release.

Sikeston officers responded to a shots-fired call at about 2 a.m. at 207B W. Malone Ave., according to the release.

Sikeston officers were monitoring the party before shots were fired and saw several people flee the area before they could establish a perimeter, according to the release.

The SEMO Major Case Squad, which usually includes investigators from Sikeston, the Scott County Sheriff's Department and New Madrid County Sheriff's Department among other agencies, was activated and is investigating the shooting, according to the release.