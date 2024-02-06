All sections
NewsJune 9, 2021

Cape man sentenced to prison on firearms conviction

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison on a felony firearm possession conviction. Garrick B. Madison, 25, received the sentence in the federal courtroom of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp. On June 7, 2020, an officer with the Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety made a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a defective license plate lamp.

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison on a felony firearm possession conviction.

Garrick B. Madison, 25, received the sentence in the federal courtroom of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp.

On June 7, 2020, an officer with the Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety made a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a defective license plate lamp. Madison was a passenger in the vehicle. During a consent search of the vehicle, the officer located a black Remington pistol concealed underneath the passenger seat where Madison was sitting. The officer asked the occupants who the gun belonged to. At this point, Madison turned around and placed his hands behind his back and began walking toward the officer. The officer took this as a non-verbal admission the gun belonged to Madison.

Madison's criminal history includes felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest by fleeing in Scott County, and he is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

This case was investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution.

Local News
