February 7, 2023

Cape man sentenced to prison for sex crimes

Southeast Missourian
Timothy Meding
Timothy Meding

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for sex crimes involving two children.

According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Timothy Meding, 56, was convicted of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

At the time of the crimes, which occurred in early 2020, the victims were 8 and 9.

Authorities charged Meding in July 2020.

Assistant prosecutors Tabatha Blakely and Stephen Killen represented the state in the case, while David Newell represented Meding.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

