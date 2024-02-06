Cape man sentenced to prison for sex crimes

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for sex crimes involving two children.
According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Timothy Meding, 56, was convicted of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.
At the time of the crimes, which occurred in early 2020, the victims were 8 and 9.
Authorities charged Meding in July 2020.
Assistant prosecutors Tabatha Blakely and Stephen Killen represented the state in the case, while David Newell represented Meding.
