Cape man sentenced to prison for sex crimes

The convictions stemmed from an incident that occurred June 4, 2021. He was found guilty in August.

According to a probable-cause statement, Huff forcibly had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl and forced her to touch him sexually. The statement says the girl's mother and Huff's brother had told Huff how old the girl was, though Huff, when interviewed by authorities, claimed the girl had told him she was 17.