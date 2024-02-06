Cape man sentenced to prison for sex crimes

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to two 30-year prison terms for sex crimes.
A release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said Tyrese Huff, 20, was sentenced to the concurrent terms after being convicted of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy.
The convictions stemmed from an incident that occurred June 4, 2021. He was found guilty in August.
According to a probable-cause statement, Huff forcibly had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl and forced her to touch him sexually. The statement says the girl's mother and Huff's brother had told Huff how old the girl was, though Huff, when interviewed by authorities, claimed the girl had told him she was 17.
