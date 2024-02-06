All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 5, 2021
Cape man sentenced to prison
A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal firearm charge. Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Herschael Tanksley, 34, to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal firearm charge.

Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Herschael Tanksley, 34, to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In November 2019, Tanksley fired a firearm outside a residence in Cape Girardeau and then left the scene. Authorities located Tanksley and found a semi-automatic pistol in the pocket of a jacket he was wearing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tanksley admitted he had the firearm for about a year.

Tanksley has a prior felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle in Scott County, Missouri, and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

This case was investigated by Cape Girardeau Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy