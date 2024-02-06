Cape man sentenced to prison

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal firearm charge.

Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Herschael Tanksley, 34, to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In November 2019, Tanksley fired a firearm outside a residence in Cape Girardeau and then left the scene. Authorities located Tanksley and found a semi-automatic pistol in the pocket of a jacket he was wearing.