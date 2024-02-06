Cape man sentenced to federal prison for meth, firearm charges

A 38-year-old Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison Thursday for firearm and methamphetamine related charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.
Nathan E. Smith Jr. was arrested by Cape Girardeau police officers for an outstanding warrant May 8, according to a news release.
A search revealed Smith had a loaded revolver in his pocket, along with about 55 grams of methamphetamine, the release stated. Smith admitted his intent to distribute the methamphetamine at a plea hearing in October, and also admitted he possessed the firearm to further his drug-trafficking activities, according to the release.
At the time of the offense, Smith was on parole following convictions for previous narcotics offenses in state court, the release stated.
