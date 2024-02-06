All sections
NewsAugust 16, 2021

Cape man sentenced to 60 years for wife's murder

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced last week to 60 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2019. Timothy Edward Corrigan, 71, entered guilty pleas June 23 to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of armed criminal action. His pleas were in connection with the death of his 64-year-old wife, Katheia Corrigan, at their home in the 1900 block of Perryville Road on April 5, 2019...

Timothy Edward Corrigan, 71, entered guilty pleas June 23 to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of armed criminal action. His pleas were in connection with the death of his 64-year-old wife, Katheia Corrigan, at their home in the 1900 block of Perryville Road on April 5, 2019.

Circuit Judge Benjamin F. Lewis sentenced Corrigan on Friday to 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each count and ordered them to be served consecutively.

“He won’t be getting out,” said Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Welker.

Corrigan was originally charged with first-degree murder after calling Cape Girardeau police on the night of his wife’s death and admitting to shooting her.

