LaMichael L. Williams, 31, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to serve 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a drug user in possession of firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.
The news release stated U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark imposed the sentence Wednesday at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Last year, Williams admitted to possessing a stolen Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, a SKS semi-automatic rifle loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition and a “user quantity” of cocaine, which were recovered during a June 25, 2019, investigation. After completing the sentence, Williams will be placed on three years supervised release.
The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.