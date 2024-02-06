Cape man sentenced to 50 years in prison in shooting case

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday for first-degree assault and armed criminal action stemming from a 2014 shooting.

Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced Tommy Joe Davis III, 33, to 30 years in prison on the assault conviction and 20 years on the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences will run consecutively, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh said in a news release.

A jury convicted Davis on Nov. 8 of shooting Christopher Watson in the stomach at Watson’s home on Olive Street in Cape Girardeau.

Davis informed the court after a pretrial conference he would not attend the trial, according to court records. The trial proceeded without the defendant present.

The jury took 16 minutes to convict Davis after the prosecution presented its case, court records show.