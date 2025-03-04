Cape man sentenced to 30 years in child pornography case

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to three decades in prison in a federal child pornography case.

Steven Lee Brown, 33, was ordered to prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography. The sentencing took place at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, with U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. presiding. Brown's conviction followed an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.