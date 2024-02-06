Cape man sentenced to 30 years for molesting child

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced Monday during a court appearance in Jackson to 30 years in prison for molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2013.

Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced Kendrick Lamarr Tipler, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh said in a news release.

Tipler, 35, was convicted Oct. 12 of first-degree child molestation after a two-day trial.

At trial, assistant prosecuting attorney Julia Koester presented the testimony of the victim, now 13, who described the sexual abuse.

Limbaugh said after the trial the case was the first time locally evidence of a past conviction had been heard by a jury in a sexual-abuse case.

“Cases of this kind are often very difficult to prosecute due to the fact that, often times, it is simply the word of the victim versus the word of an adult,” Limbaugh said in an October news release.