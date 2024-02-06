A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl.

Judge Michael Gardner sentenced Isaac Egbuka on Monday.

Egbuka, 29, pleaded guilty in December to first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of armed criminal action, the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerk’s Office said.

Gardner sentenced Egbuka to 10 years on the manslaughter charge and 15 years on the armed criminal action charge, according to the clerk’s office.

Egbuka initially had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the March 12 shooting.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at 50 Green Acres Drive where Egbuka and his sister lived, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the child, Jamariel Lanique Tanksley, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center where doctors were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at 3:31 a.m., police said.