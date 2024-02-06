Cape man sentenced to 15 years on firearms charges

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison following his conviction earlier this year on two counts of felony possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Barrett Swan, 35, was found guilty July 9 after a jury trial in U.S. District Court.

The trial stemmed from an early morning incident May 26, 2018, in which Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Mississippi River bridge. According to trial testimony, officers observed a black Dodge Charger traveling west from the bridge at a high rate of speed. A radar check indicated the vehicle was traveling at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. Officers pursued the vehicle. Within a short distance, the driver of the speeding car lost control of his vehicle, which struck a parked car and came to a stop.

The driver, who officers recognized as Swan, ran from the scene on foot. Officers located Swan hiding behind tall bushes next to a nearby house and took him into custody. The driver’s side door of Swan’s vehicle was left open when he fled the scene and officers said a handgun was clearly visible inside the driver’s side door area.