Cape man sentenced to 15 years on firearms charges

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison following his conviction earlier this year on two counts of felony possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
Barrett Swan, 35, was found guilty July 9 after a jury trial in U.S. District Court.
The trial stemmed from an early morning incident May 26, 2018, in which Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Mississippi River bridge. According to trial testimony, officers observed a black Dodge Charger traveling west from the bridge at a high rate of speed. A radar check indicated the vehicle was traveling at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. Officers pursued the vehicle. Within a short distance, the driver of the speeding car lost control of his vehicle, which struck a parked car and came to a stop.
The driver, who officers recognized as Swan, ran from the scene on foot. Officers located Swan hiding behind tall bushes next to a nearby house and took him into custody. The driver’s side door of Swan’s vehicle was left open when he fled the scene and officers said a handgun was clearly visible inside the driver’s side door area.
Three weeks later, on Aug. 1, 2018, a police officer in Florissant, Missouri, stopped a vehicle in which Swan was a passenger. A computer check at the scene revealed Swan had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The officer instructed Swan to exit the vehicle and as Swan stepped out of the car, the officer observed a black handgun on the passenger seat where Swan had been.
The jury in Swan’s trial deliberated just more than an hour before returning guilty verdicts on both counts.
Swan has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Florissant Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Assistant U.S. attorney Keith Sorrell prosecuted the case and sentence was pronounced by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.
