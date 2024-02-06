Cape man robbed, assaulted in driveway; Suspects remain unknown

Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information on a group involved in an alleged robbery and assault Friday afternoon.
Cape officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of South Missouri Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday, CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said.
According to Hann, the caller reported that three or four suspects approached him in his driveway while he was standing outside of his vehicle.
“The victim said the suspects then struck him multiple times with fists and broke the driver side window out of his vehicle,” Hann said.
According to the victim, the suspects proceeded to steal small items out of his vehicle before fleeing the scene in an orange car, Hann said.
The man was treated on scene for minor abrasions.
Hann said officers are still gathering evidence and information pertaining to the suspects.
