Cape man robbed, assaulted in driveway; Suspects remain unknown

Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information on a group involved in an alleged robbery and assault Friday afternoon.

Cape officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of South Missouri Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday, CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said.

According to Hann, the caller reported that three or four suspects approached him in his driveway while he was standing outside of his vehicle.