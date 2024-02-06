Cape man pleads guilty to gun crime

He reportedly attempted to leave the scene as soon as the vehicle stopped, an officer then asked him to return. Jackson attempted to flee the scene again when the driver of the vehicle said he had a gun and police announced they would search for weapons.

While running, Jackson dropped a bag containing a 9 mm handgun and numerous forms of identification. He was arrested a short distance away from the scene.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, July 27. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.