All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 21, 2023

Cape man pleads guilty to gun crime

A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty to a gun crime in federal court Wednesday, April 19, in connection with 2022 traffic stop. Trenier Roosevelt Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while on probation for a felony unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office for Missouri's Eastern District...

Nathan English

A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty to a gun crime in federal court Wednesday, April 19, in connection with 2022 traffic stop.

Trenier Roosevelt Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while on probation for a felony unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office for Missouri's Eastern District.

Jackson was the passenger of a vehicle involved in a Dec. 1 traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police officers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He reportedly attempted to leave the scene as soon as the vehicle stopped, an officer then asked him to return. Jackson attempted to flee the scene again when the driver of the vehicle said he had a gun and police announced they would search for weapons.

While running, Jackson dropped a bag containing a 9 mm handgun and numerous forms of identification. He was arrested a short distance away from the scene.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, July 27. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy