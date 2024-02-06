Cape man pleads guilty to gun crime

A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty to a gun crime in federal court Wednesday, April 19, in connection with 2022 traffic stop.
Trenier Roosevelt Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while on probation for a felony unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office for Missouri's Eastern District.
Jackson was the passenger of a vehicle involved in a Dec. 1 traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police officers.
He reportedly attempted to leave the scene as soon as the vehicle stopped, an officer then asked him to return. Jackson attempted to flee the scene again when the driver of the vehicle said he had a gun and police announced they would search for weapons.
While running, Jackson dropped a bag containing a 9 mm handgun and numerous forms of identification. He was arrested a short distance away from the scene.
Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, July 27. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.