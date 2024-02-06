Cape man pleads guilty to felony wire fraud

The U.S. Attorneyï¿½s Office announced Tuesday that George R. Gunn, 44, of Cape Girardeau pleaded guilty to two felony counts of wire fraud.
At his plea hearing Tuesday, Gunn admitted he had executed a scheme to defraud his employer, River City Mobile Home Sales, in Benton, Missouri, according to a news release.
Gunn had been sales manager of River Cityï¿½s subsidiary Montyï¿½s Manufactured Homes in Cape Girardeau, and had been responsible for depositing and accounting for customer payments toward home purchases, the release stated.
To conceal the theft of customer funds, according to the statement, Gunn created and sent to River City false accounting of new payments and deposits,.
After Gunn left the business, the owner discovered the fraud. Total loss identified was $117,040.25, the release stated.
Gunnï¿½s sentencing is set for Jan. 22. Gunn faces a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for each count, totaling $500,000, the release stated.
Glyn Ferrell, owner of the company, issued a statement to the Southeast Missourian regarding the federal case. The emailed statement was signed by Daniel Ferrell, an officer in the business.
According to the statement, when Gunn ï¿½wasnï¿½t pocketing cash down payments on home sales, he would help himself to funds from the sale of company furniture while the owner was away.ï¿½
Before leaving Montyï¿½s, Gunn attempted to destroy company records, including receipt books, corporate bank deposits and customer files, the company said in the statement.
Montyï¿½s conducted an internal investigation with the aid of the FBI and Banterra Bank to uncover the managerï¿½s pyramid scheme, company officials said.
ï¿½Unfortunately, this is not the first time the former manager has been subject to litigation as he was previously convicted and incarcerated for similar crimes,ï¿½ according to the statement.
Company officials said in the statement ï¿½every customer who was defrauded by Mr. Gunn was ultimately made whole. Not one customer lost a single penny.ï¿½
