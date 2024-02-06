Cape man pleads guilty to felony wire fraud

The U.S. Attorneyï¿½s Office announced Tuesday that George R. Gunn, 44, of Cape Girardeau pleaded guilty to two felony counts of wire fraud.

At his plea hearing Tuesday, Gunn admitted he had executed a scheme to defraud his employer, River City Mobile Home Sales, in Benton, Missouri, according to a news release.

Gunn had been sales manager of River Cityï¿½s subsidiary Montyï¿½s Manufactured Homes in Cape Girardeau, and had been responsible for depositing and accounting for customer payments toward home purchases, the release stated.

To conceal the theft of customer funds, according to the statement, Gunn created and sent to River City false accounting of new payments and deposits,.

After Gunn left the business, the owner discovered the fraud. Total loss identified was $117,040.25, the release stated.

Gunnï¿½s sentencing is set for Jan. 22. Gunn faces a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for each count, totaling $500,000, the release stated.