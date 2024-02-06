For Andrew Bard, "working from home" meant flying more than 8,000 miles from Manila, Philippines, to Cape Girardeau, his home since 1998.

When Bard moved to the Philippines in late 2018, he never expected he soon would be running a successful electric scooter company. He also didn't expect to be on a return flight to the United States until June.

As the COVID-19 pandemic intensified over the last week, however, Bard found himself making earlier plans to travel back to Missouri with his business partner and significant other, Michelle Antallan.

The couple had little notice to leave the country before international travel would be prohibited. Bard clarified some international travel is still allowed, but as a U.S. citizen, he will not be able to return right away. His return trip to the Philippines is slated for September.

Bard now plans to work from home and do maintenance work on his 150-year-old home in downtown Cape Girardeau, which he said is listed as an Airbnb rental.

"We'll be focusing on the house, cleaning it, fixing things," he said. "We'll be putting chickens in the back yard ... putting a garden in, working on the fruit trees. So the goal right now is to get the property as productive as possible while still working on the Philippines company."

A customer poses with a scooter before a driving demonstration led by EcoRide co-owner Michelle Antallan, right, in BGC Manila, Philippines. Photo submitted by Andrew Bard

Bard's company, EcoRide, works with a Chinese factory, which he said has temporarily switched its focus to producing respirator face masks to help with the shortage facing hospitals and health care professionals all over the world.

"That's a charity thing," he said. "We're getting [materials] at my cost ... and I'm doing logistics and coordination just as a service."

Bard moved to the Philippines in search of a more relaxed lifestyle. Before leaving Cape Girardeau, he was the president and owner of the electronics repair company, Computer 21, and said he was working about 60 or 70 hours each week.

Of course, starting a company in a foreign place was no walk in the park. Even so, Bard said he loved the process of figuring it all out.

"It was hectic," he remembered. "I was trying to figure out the legal system, figuring out how their taxes worked, trying to find employees, accountants [and] set up connections with retailers on top of being worried about production times, money transfers, warranty issues. I mean, it was a lot of work. But I ... loved it."

There are two main issues facing the densely populated Philippines capital city of Manila, Bard said: long commute times and pollution. That's why he started EcoRide, which provides personal electric vehicles (PEV) to folks who Bard said would otherwise spend a sizable part of their income on transportation costs.

"The average person was spending about 4,300 pesos a month on transport costs," Bard said. "When they got a scooter, even if you included repairs and times they couldn't ride because it was raining and they had to go back to their old commutes, they were still only spending 1,100 [pesos] a month. So it's a significant gamechanger. ... It's a good solution."

For residents whose commute time had previously been an hour and 38 minutes, Bard said the scooters cut that time down to just 24 minutes.

The initial idea for EcoRide was born during an outing to one of his favorite Indian restaurants, a destination whose commute took an hour and 15 minutes, but which Bard said was only a mile from his home. That morning, Bard was having breakfast with a friend and watched an electric kick scooter go by.