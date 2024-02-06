Cape man killed in St. Louis County wreck

Officers responding to the scene found Levi unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

According to a release, Levi was walking northbound on Telegraph Road before entering the intersection. He reportedly stepped from behind a pole and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not identified, but a release states the driver remained on the scene until authorities arrived.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (636) 529-8210.