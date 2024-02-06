Cape man killed in St. Louis County wreck

A Cape Girardeau man was killed early Friday morning in a pedestrian/vehicle wreck in St. Louis County.
Releases from St. Louis County Police Department indicated Adam Levi, 24, died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers responding to the scene found Levi unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.
According to a release, Levi was walking northbound on Telegraph Road before entering the intersection. He reportedly stepped from behind a pole and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not identified, but a release states the driver remained on the scene until authorities arrived.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (636) 529-8210.
