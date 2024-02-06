All sections
December 3, 2020

Cape man killed in one-vehicle crash Tuesday

A Cape Girardeau man was killed late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving ran off eastbound Highway 34 and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James R. Ross, 26, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man was killed late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving ran off eastbound Highway 34 and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James R. Ross, 26, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor.

A Troop E report stated Ross was driving a 2014 Infinity Q50 when the incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. 2 miles west of Burfordville.

Local News

