Cape man injured in Monday crash

A Cape Girardeau man sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday night.
Preston Hicks, 18, was southbound on County Road 318 west of Cape Girardeau in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle went into a skid while navigating a curve and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Hicks was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.