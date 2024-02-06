All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 26, 2021

Cape man in custody for sexual abuse of a minor

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested after a witness told police the man was sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl. Ryan Ahrens, 19, was booked at the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 14 years old. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Ryan Ahrens
Ryan Ahrens

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested after a witness told police the man was sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl.

Ryan Ahrens, 19, was booked at the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 14 years old.

According to a probable-cause statement, police responded at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in Marble Hill, Missouri, for a report of a sexual offense. Officers spoke to a witness who said Ahrens was with the girl Jan. 15, and the witness had noticed she had “hickeys” on her upper chest area.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The witness provided police with the alleged victim’s cellphone, where officers read text messages between Ahrens and the girl that were romantic in nature, and both parties stating they loved each other, according to the statement. While at the residence, officers located Ahrens inside.

Officers spoke to a second witness who stated they were with Ahrens and the alleged victim during the incident Jan. 15, and saw Ahrens lift the girl’s shirt and kiss her chest multiple times, the statement said. They also said they heard sucking sounds coming from Ahrens’ mouth.

Officers spoke to Ahrens outside the residence, according to the statement. When confronted with information provided by both witnesses, Ahrens reportedly said he had made a mistake and the girl had kissed him first. He also told officers he and the girl had slept in the same bed, but he had made a pillow barrier between them because the girl had allegedly attempted to engage in sexual activity with him. Ahrens told officers he had refused, and had no romantic interest in the girl. The girl, however, was not capable of providing consent as she was only 12 years old.

First-degree sexual abuse of a minor is a class B felony. Ahrens remains in custody at the Cape County Sheriff’s Office on $25,000 cash-only bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy