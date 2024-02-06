Cape man in custody for sexual abuse of a minor

The witness provided police with the alleged victim’s cellphone, where officers read text messages between Ahrens and the girl that were romantic in nature, and both parties stating they loved each other, according to the statement. While at the residence, officers located Ahrens inside.

Officers spoke to a second witness who stated they were with Ahrens and the alleged victim during the incident Jan. 15, and saw Ahrens lift the girl’s shirt and kiss her chest multiple times, the statement said. They also said they heard sucking sounds coming from Ahrens’ mouth.

Officers spoke to Ahrens outside the residence, according to the statement. When confronted with information provided by both witnesses, Ahrens reportedly said he had made a mistake and the girl had kissed him first. He also told officers he and the girl had slept in the same bed, but he had made a pillow barrier between them because the girl had allegedly attempted to engage in sexual activity with him. Ahrens told officers he had refused, and had no romantic interest in the girl. The girl, however, was not capable of providing consent as she was only 12 years old.

First-degree sexual abuse of a minor is a class B felony. Ahrens remains in custody at the Cape County Sheriff’s Office on $25,000 cash-only bond.