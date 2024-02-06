Cape man identified in Illinois lake drowning

A 64-year-old Cape Girardeau man drowned Friday morning at Kinkaid Lake in Southern Illinois.

According to a news release issued by Jackson County, Illinois, sheriff’s Sgt. Carson K. Bunton, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Larry Huffman of Cape Girardeau.

According to the release, the accident first was reported to the sheriff’s office at 10:43 a.m. Friday near the area in the lake known as Johnson Creek “no wake zone.”

Deputies and Illinois Department of Natural Resources officers responded to the call.