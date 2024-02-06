Cape man guilty of sex crimes

A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty Thursday in a Cape Girardeau County court of felony sex crimes.
According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, a jury found Tyrese Huff, 20, guilty of statutory rape and statutory sodomy for an incident that occurred June 4, 2021.
The trial was held before Judge Scott Lipke.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 3.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.