All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 28, 2017
Cape man gets 20 years for unprovoked attack that left victim with hearing loss
A Cape Girardeau man known for his violent past was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for what prosecutors describe as a “knockout game”-style assault. Ryan P. Harkey was sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after being found guilty of first-degree assault, a Class A felony. The jury came back with a guilty plea Sept. 27. A Class A felony requires the offender to serve a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence...
Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Ryan Harkey
Ryan Harkey

A Cape Girardeau man known for his violent past was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for what prosecutors describe as a “knockout game”-style assault.

Ryan P. Harkey was sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after being found guilty of first-degree assault, a Class A felony. The jury came back with a guilty plea Sept. 27. A Class A felony requires the offender to serve a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence.

Harkey committed the assault Jan. 29, 2016, on Water Street in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor’s office.

The victim, Ethan Flood, and a friend were walking south on Water Street, the release stated, when Harkey — who had no prior connection to Flood or his friend — approached them and struck Flood in the face with a closed fist. Harkey broke several bones in Flood’s face. Flood suffered hearing loss from the attack, according to the release. The prosecutor’s office reported earlier both men were beaten, and injuries included a skull fracture and a loss of consciousness.

The jury returned a guilty verdict against Harkey for the attack on Flood, but could not reach a unanimous verdict on the second assault charge.

Flood was “targeted and attacked without any provocation in a public location,” Prosecuting Attorney Chris K. Limbaugh stated in the release. “These facts, accompanied with his criminal history, are more than deserving of such a sentence.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The case was tried by assistant prosecutor Frank Miller and first assistant prosecutor Angel Woodruff.

Harkey in 2012 pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter for his role in the stabbing death of Jerry “Buddy” Conrad. Harkey stabbed Conrad to death on the Common Pleas Courthouse lawn in Cape Girardeau after a bar fight.

The jury was made aware of Harkey’s previous conviction, but details surrounding the case were inadmissible.

bmiller@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3625

Pertinent address:

Water Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy