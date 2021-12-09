Cape man found dead after early morning fire

The body of a man was found after an early morning fire Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Arno Raymond Southard, 81, was found dead inside a residence at 4809 Route W after a fire consumed the home at about 4 a.m.
A deputy sheriff was first on the scene but could not enter the home because of the extent of the fire, the release said.
Firefighters with Cape Girardeau, East County, Gordonville, Fruitland and Jackson fire departments responded to the scene.
Authorities will be investigating the death, cause and origin of the fire.
