Cape man facing felony charges in Wednesday morning stabbing

Felony charges have been filed against a Cape Girardeau man who allegedly stabbed a woman early Wednesday morning.
Michael V. Straughn, 27, has been charged with two unclassified felony counts of armed criminal action, one class B felony count of first-degree domestic assault and one class B felony count of first-degree assault, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
The incident occurred at 12:58 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Spanish Street, Hann stated, where two victims who lived in the home with Straughn suffered minor injuries.
Straughn is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
