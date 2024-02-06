All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2020

Cape man facing 10 years to life for methamphetamine

A 42-year-old Cape Girardeau man is facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges.

Lavan Cortez Johnson, also known as “Gata,” is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a Wednesday news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 25, Johnson sold a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover federal agent in Cape Girardeau, according to the release. In his plea, Johnson admitted to taking part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Southeast Missouri, sending pound-quantity shipments of methamphetamine and cocaine for associates to sell and setting prices for drugs sold by his associates, the release stated.

His sentencing has been set for April 7 in Cape Girardeau.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

