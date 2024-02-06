Cape man facing 10 years to life for methamphetamine

A 42-year-old Cape Girardeau man is facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges.

Lavan Cortez Johnson, also known as “Gata,” is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a Wednesday news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.