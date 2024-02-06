Cape man faces six felony weapon, drug counts

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with several drug and weapons violations.
A release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Broadway and Clark Avenue and arrested Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20.
He has since been charged with six felonies — unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
He is being held in lieu of $10,000 cash-only bond at Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.