A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission.
Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class D felony.
A man reported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office that he had received an unsolicited and unwanted photo by text message of a nude image of a woman from Davis. The witness told police he believed the image was sent to intimidate the woman "into dismissing pending domestic assault charges," according to a probable-cause statement issued in the case, signed by an officer whose name is redacted.
The probable-cause statement says the number from the phone that sent the text message belongs to Davis.
On March 30, Davis was charged with third-degree domestic assault after he allegedly beat a victim with a broom handle and a laptop, injuring her head and leg.
