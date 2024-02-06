A man reported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office that he had received an unsolicited and unwanted photo by text message of a nude image of a woman from Davis. The witness told police he believed the image was sent to intimidate the woman "into dismissing pending domestic assault charges," according to a probable-cause statement issued in the case, signed by an officer whose name is redacted.

The probable-cause statement says the number from the phone that sent the text message belongs to Davis.

On March 30, Davis was charged with third-degree domestic assault after he allegedly beat a victim with a broom handle and a laptop, injuring her head and leg.