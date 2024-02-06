All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 3, 2024

Cape man faces felony after allegedly sending nude image of woman to another man

A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission. Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class D felony. ...

Southeast Missourian
Nathaniel Davis
Nathaniel Davis

A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission.

Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class D felony.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A man reported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office that he had received an unsolicited and unwanted photo by text message of a nude image of a woman from Davis. The witness told police he believed the image was sent to intimidate the woman "into dismissing pending domestic assault charges," according to a probable-cause statement issued in the case, signed by an officer whose name is redacted.

The probable-cause statement says the number from the phone that sent the text message belongs to Davis.

On March 30, Davis was charged with third-degree domestic assault after he allegedly beat a victim with a broom handle and a laptop, injuring her head and leg.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 13
Trump says Musk, Ramaswamy will form outside group to advise...
NewsNov. 12
Former Highway Patrol officer indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on ch...
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, trans...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Congress returns to unfinished business and a new Trump era
NewsNov. 12
Congress returns to unfinished business and a new Trump era
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far
NewsNov. 12
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy