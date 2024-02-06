Cape man dies in UTV crash Sunday

A Cape Girardeau man died Sunday evening in a utility vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 324 and County Road 327 south of Jackson.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the incident occurred when a Polaris Razor UTV, driven by John Baker, 48, of Cape Girardeau ran off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Kevin Baker, 54, a passenger in the vehicle.
The report said neither man was wearing a safety device.
Kevin Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. John Baker sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
A separate patrol report said John Baker was arrested for first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter in the incident. He was taken to the county jail and released.
