October 12, 2021

Cape man dies in UTV crash Sunday

A Cape Girardeau man died Sunday evening in a utility vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 324 and County Road 327 south of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the incident occurred when a Polaris Razor UTV, driven by John Baker, 48, of Cape Girardeau ran off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Kevin Baker, 54, a passenger in the vehicle...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man died Sunday evening in a utility vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 324 and County Road 327 south of Jackson.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the incident occurred when a Polaris Razor UTV, driven by John Baker, 48, of Cape Girardeau ran off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Kevin Baker, 54, a passenger in the vehicle.

The report said neither man was wearing a safety device.

Kevin Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. John Baker sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

A separate patrol report said John Baker was arrested for first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter in the incident. He was taken to the county jail and released.

