December 12, 2022

Cape man dies in crash Saturday near Chaffee

A Cape Girardeau man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Dec. 10, north of Chaffee, Missouri. Devin Fitzgerald-Patterson, 27, was southbound on Highway 77 when the 2022 Hyundai Elantra he was driving ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge, according to a state Highway Patrol report...

Southeast Missourian

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to note Craig Williams is the deputy coroner for Cape Girardeau County.

A Cape Girardeau man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Dec. 10, north of Chaffee, Missouri.

Devin Fitzgerald-Patterson, 27, was southbound on Highway 77 when the 2022 Hyundai Elantra he was driving ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge, according to a state Highway Patrol report.

The report said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner Craig Williams pronounced him dead at the scene.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

