Cape man collects more than 70 pairs of sneakers

Bart Pittman really likes shoes.

Really, really likes shoes.

So much so he's bought more than 70 pairs — a measly collection compared to the 150 he once owned at the height of his collecting. Each pair is unique and special.

"Trying to pick my favorite is like trying to pick my favorite kid," Pittman said.

Pittman is a father of two from Cape Girardeau. He works in marketing for Grace Reliant Health Services.

Pittman dedicated an entire room in his house to his sneakers and other sports or gaming memorabilia. On a wire shelving unit, his shoes tower close to the ceiling. He cleans each pair and keeps most covered with tissue paper in their original boxes.

Pittman's collection is the culmination of his decadeslong immersion in sneaker culture. He chats with other sneakerheads about shoes online and waits excitedly for certain styles to release online.

His love for sneakers began at an early age.

"Shoes have always been something that's created excitement in me," Pittman said. "When I was growing up, we didn't have the greatest means. Getting a new pair of shoes was like a luxury."

Bart Pittman holds one of his favorite pair of sneakers, Air Jordan' 12 Michigans. SARAH YENESEL

When Pittman started playing basketball, buying shoes stopped being a once-a-year luxury. He needed shoes for the sport and loved shopping for them.

In high school, he played basketball for the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers. He looked up to prominent athletes such as Michael Jordan and wanted to emulate their styles.