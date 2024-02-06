Cape man collects more than 70 pairs of sneakers

Bart Pittman really likes shoes.
Really, really likes shoes.
So much so he's bought more than 70 pairs — a measly collection compared to the 150 he once owned at the height of his collecting. Each pair is unique and special.
"Trying to pick my favorite is like trying to pick my favorite kid," Pittman said.
Pittman is a father of two from Cape Girardeau. He works in marketing for Grace Reliant Health Services.
Pittman dedicated an entire room in his house to his sneakers and other sports or gaming memorabilia. On a wire shelving unit, his shoes tower close to the ceiling. He cleans each pair and keeps most covered with tissue paper in their original boxes.
Pittman's collection is the culmination of his decadeslong immersion in sneaker culture. He chats with other sneakerheads about shoes online and waits excitedly for certain styles to release online.
His love for sneakers began at an early age.
"Shoes have always been something that's created excitement in me," Pittman said. "When I was growing up, we didn't have the greatest means. Getting a new pair of shoes was like a luxury."
When Pittman started playing basketball, buying shoes stopped being a once-a-year luxury. He needed shoes for the sport and loved shopping for them.
In high school, he played basketball for the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers. He looked up to prominent athletes such as Michael Jordan and wanted to emulate their styles.
On a shelf in Pittman's home sits a photo of him and his fifth-grade basketball team. He stands in the front row wearing Air Jordan 17s.
"Playing basketball growing up really introduced me to all these shoes I wanted to wear on and off the court," Pittman said.
At 16, he got a job at Champs Sports and bought a pair of Nike Air Force Ones with his first check.
"I literally turned around and gave them their money back," Pittman said.
Pittman's collecting declined since his son was born two years ago, he said. He estimated he spends close to $1,000 a year on shoes.
Some pairs he sees as an investment. It's like buying land, he said. Value climbs when supply decreases.
Take, for example, his pair of KAWS X Air Jordan 4s. The sneakers were limited edition and designed by graffiti artist Kaws. He bought the sneakers in 2017 for $250. Now, he said he could sell them for close to $2,000.
Pittman selects his sneakers based off two criteria: style and color. He likes sneakers that make him feel something, such as his pair of Michigan Jordan 12s.
The sneakers flash University of Michigan's yellow and navy colors. Pittman likes the university's sports and would like to study for a master's of business administration degree there.
Pittman's eclectic collection caught the attention of Smalltown Sneakerhead, a video series produced by Nike, Hibbett Sports and Nice Kicks. The series profiles shoe collectors, or "sneakerheads," who live in small towns across the U.S. It featured Pittman earlier this year.
Pittman said he doesn't see himself ever stopping growing his collection.
"The love will always be there," he said.
