Cape man charged with terroristic threatening

A Cape Girardeau man is in custody after allegedly making a terroristic threat involving a school.
A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Patrick Rayford, 58, has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a felony, after he allegedly said he would return to a school in the 1000 block of Linden Street and “start shooting”. The alleged threat occurred about noon Friday, Sept. 8.
The post states Rayford was being held without bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.