Cape man charged with stabbing, killing dog for revenge

An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man faces charges of felony animal abuse, stealing and first-degree harassment after he took a dog and stabbed it 11 times, killing the animal, prosecutors said.

Andrew Nipper was charged Wednesday in connection with the May 19 incident, Cape Girardeau County prosecutor Chris Limbaugh said in a news release.

Nipper was taken into custody, Limbaugh said Wednesday in the release. Judge Michael Gardner set bond for Nipper at $25,000, cash only.

Katlynn Biggerstaff said she put her black, female dog on a leash outside her apartment at 442 S. Spring Ave. around 4:30 p.m. on May 19, police detective Jerry Franks said in a probable-cause statement.

A short time later, she discovered the dog was missing. At 9:30 p.m., there was a knock on the apartment door. When the door was opened, a black trash bag was found on the front step. Biggerstaff's dog was found deceased inside the bag, according to the statement.

Biggerstaff told police she believed Nipper, an ex-boyfriend of a friend, killed the dog.

Franks wrote that Biggerstaff said Nipper had been "stalking" the woman and had tried to strike her with his vehicle while the two women were downtown at the Mississippi River wall.

Biggerstaff said she reported the incident to police and, when contacted by Nipper, informed him of her actions, according to Franks.

"Ms. Biggerstaff stated she believes that Nipper killed her dog as a way to intimidate and retaliate against her for calling the police on him. She stated the death of her dog has caused her emotional distress," Franks said.

Biggerstaff said she later sent Nipper a message on "Snapchat," inquiring about his knowledge or involvement with her dog's death; Nipper denied any involvement but stated it sounded like she was having a 'ruff' day, according to the probable-cause statement.