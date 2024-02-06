Cape man charged with sex crimes

A news release issued by Scott City police chief Chris Griggs stated that the girl was younger than 17 years old. A fourth-degree child molestation charge requires the abuser to be more than 4 years older than the victim.

The officer read the Missouri law for fourth-degree molestation, and Hogeland “stated that he made a mistake and knew he was wrong”, according to the document. Hogeland allegedly also had a photo of the girl in her underwear on his phone, which prompted charges of possession of child pornography.

The molestation charge is a Class E felony. The possession of child pornography charge is a Class D felony.