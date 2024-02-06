Cape man charged with firearm violation at hospital

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly threatening hospital security with a handgun.

Police say Quintayus Moore Jr., 21, committed crimes involving a gun while he was being escorted from a Cape Girardeau hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11.

An officer, whose name was redacted, stated in the probable cause affidavit that he responded to a call regarding a disturbance in the lobby of the hospital. The name of the hospital where the alleged crime occurred was redacted.