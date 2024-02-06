All sections
NewsJanuary 17, 2024

Cape man charged with firearm violation at hospital

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly threatening hospital security with a handgun...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly threatening hospital security with a handgun.

Police say Quintayus Moore Jr., 21, committed crimes involving a gun while he was being escorted from a Cape Girardeau hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11.

An officer, whose name was redacted, stated in the probable cause affidavit that he responded to a call regarding a disturbance in the lobby of the hospital. The name of the hospital where the alleged crime occurred was redacted.

“Once on the scene, I observed security personnel restraining a subject on the floor,” the officer wrote in the report. “As officers were assisting, I received information that a suspect walked out of the hospital after threatening security with a handgun. I then located the suspect, identified as Quintayus Moore, at which time he was taken into custody. I then asked Moore if he ever had a firearm on him, and that’s when he stated that he did and that he left it out in the parking lot underneath a car.”

Police later located the weapon under the vehicle. Moore and a female juvenile continued approaching the security staff while recording and yelling at them. After Moore and the female juvenile were told to leave the premises, “an altercation inside the vestibule occurred", according to the report. A person, whose name is redacted “then advised that Moore threatened to shoot him as he reached in his jacket pocket and exposed a small part of his firearm,” the report said. “It should be noted that Moore was instructed to leave the property numerous times by staff; however, he remained on the property.”

Judge Frank Miller issued a $50,000 cash-only bond.

