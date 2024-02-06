Cape man charged with drug trafficking; judge issues $50K bond

Police say Robinson tried to flee Friday, Jan. 19, while Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant. The probable-cause statement, signed by an officer whose name was redacted, said Robinson put his vehicle into reverse and tried to speed off in an attempt to evade law enforcement. The probable-cause statement said deputies pursued the vehicle on foot and got him to stop the car. Robinson then complied with commands as he exited the vehicle, according to the statement.

Officers say a digital scale fell out of Robinson's pocket and onto the ground. They say they found a clear plastic bag containing about 54 grams of methamphetamine on the floorboard of the vehicle. In Missouri, a quantity of more than 30 grams meets the standard of second-degree drug trafficking. Once they searched the residence, officers say they found another digital scale and a glass pipe with residue.

Judge Frank Miller issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond.