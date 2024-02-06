Cape man charged with child molestation

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Ryan Criddle, 20, was taken into custody by Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers Friday Dec. 30.
He's been charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, and fourth-degree child molestation of a child less than 17 and an offender greater than four years older. Both are felonies. There is no bond allowed for Criddle, according to court records.
