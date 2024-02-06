Cape man charged in Friday shooting

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with murder after a Friday shooting in Cape Girardeau left a St. Louis man dead.
According to a release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, Martevion Curry, 22, has been charged in connection with the death of Robert Mannie, 57.
Mannie was shot and killed about 6 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 900 block of William Street.
Curry was found near the scene and taken into custody without incident.
Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Curry with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Curry was being held in lieu of $1 million cash-only bond.
