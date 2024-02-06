Cape man charged in Friday shooting

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with murder after a Friday shooting in Cape Girardeau left a St. Louis man dead.

According to a release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, Martevion Curry, 22, has been charged in connection with the death of Robert Mannie, 57.

Mannie was shot and killed about 6 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 900 block of William Street.