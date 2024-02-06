All sections
NewsJuly 15, 2020

Cape man charged for May 28 shooting in 200 block of South Hanover

Tiran L. Hemphill, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested and booked into police custody Monday for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during a May 28 argument. The incident was one of three shootings to occur overnight in Cape Girardeau during an 8-hour period May 27 and 28...

Ben Matthews
Tiran L. Hemphill
Tiran L. Hemphill

Tiran L. Hemphill, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested and booked into police custody Monday for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during a May 28 argument.

The incident was one of three shootings to occur overnight in Cape Girardeau during an 8-hour period May 27 and 28.

Hemphill is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree domestic assault, one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action and one Class C felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to an arrest warrant filed by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff and signed May 29 by Judge Benjamin F. Lewis with a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to a probable-cause statement filed by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Darrin Sides, the shooting occurred at about 5:56 a.m. in the 200 block of South Hanover Street where officers made contact with the victim.

Police Sgt. Joey Hann stated the victim was shot in the stomach during a dispute and she was transported to a local hospital.

The probable-cause statement listed Hemphill as a parole absconder with a current no-bond warrant through the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole, and alleged Hemphill had previously assaulted the victim.

In 2017, Hemphill was convicted of the felony of unlawful possession of a firearm.

