Cape man charged for May 28 shooting in 200 block of South Hanover

Tiran L. Hemphill, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested and booked into police custody Monday for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during a May 28 argument.

The incident was one of three shootings to occur overnight in Cape Girardeau during an 8-hour period May 27 and 28.

Hemphill is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree domestic assault, one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action and one Class C felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to an arrest warrant filed by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff and signed May 29 by Judge Benjamin F. Lewis with a $100,000 cash-only bond.