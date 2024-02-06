Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man for his alleged involvement in a series of events over the weekend surrounding an armed robbery and the theft of a firearm.

A suspect was located by police and identified as Justin D. Gray, according to according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Officers obtained a search warrant and gathered evidence from Gray’s residence before he was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Hann stated.

The armed robbery was committed about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Sturdivant Street in Cape Girardeau, according to a probable-cause statement written by patrolman Gabriel Yoder.

The probable-cause statement detailed a victim’s report to police, during which the victim told Yoder he was watching TV at a friend’s house when he heard someone enter the front door of the residence.

“Due to not expecting anyone else at the residence and it being in a high crime area [the victim] advised he drew his pistol and stood up to see who was at the door,” Yoder stated.

The victim recognized Gray and placed his pistol on the bed before sitting back down, Yoder stated, at which point Gray allegedly entered the room wearing a red bag from which he drew a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol.

According to the probable-cause statement, Gray pointed the pistol at the victim and said he was going to “blast him” because the victim was involved with Gray’s girlfriend.

Gray allegedly pointed his gun at the victim’s head and told the victim he would shoot him if he did not give up his gun, according to the probable-cause statement, and the victim backed away.

Gray then took the victim’s Taurus TH9C 9 mm handgun from the bed and left the residence, Yoder stated.

Another encounter between the victim and the suspect occurred at about 4:40 p.m. the next day in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue, according to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Brett Hellmann.

According to the second probable-cause statement, the victim was driving with his girlfriend when he observed Gray standing outside of a residence and stopped his vehicle to confront Gray about the robbery.