A probable-cause statement signed by Cape Girardeau police patrolman Brian McCain stated the incident occurred about 4:11 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 98.8 in Cape Girardeau.

“Jones then used his son as a hostage and in the process of doing so, choked his son, with his arms wrapped around the child’s neck, while telling officers he was going to kill him,” according to the probable-cause statement. “Jones only let go of the child after being tased by officers.”

According to the arrest warrant, Jones took a substantial step toward causing serious physical injury to his son by choking him, and created a substantial risk to the child’s life and body by standing in the middle of the interstate while holding the child and pointing a gun at other motorists.