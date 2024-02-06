All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 10, 2020

Cape man charged after allegedly holding child hostage on Interstate 55

Felony charges have been filed against an armed man who stood in the middle of Interstate 55 while holding his 11-month-old son hostage. Alonzo Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony of first-degree domestic assault, one Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm, one Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon and one Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to an arrest warrant filed by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff and signed by Judge Frank E. Miller ...

Ben Matthews

Felony charges have been filed against an armed man who stood in the middle of Interstate 55 while holding his 11-month-old son hostage.

Alonzo Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony of first-degree domestic assault, one Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm, one Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon and one Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to an arrest warrant filed by Cape Girardeau County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff and signed by Judge Frank E. Miller with a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A probable-cause statement signed by Cape Girardeau police patrolman Brian McCain stated the incident occurred about 4:11 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 98.8 in Cape Girardeau.

“Jones then used his son as a hostage and in the process of doing so, choked his son, with his arms wrapped around the child’s neck, while telling officers he was going to kill him,” according to the probable-cause statement. “Jones only let go of the child after being tased by officers.”

According to the arrest warrant, Jones took a substantial step toward causing serious physical injury to his son by choking him, and created a substantial risk to the child’s life and body by standing in the middle of the interstate while holding the child and pointing a gun at other motorists.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy