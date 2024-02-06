Cape man booked at county jail for December shooting

Officers located two shell casings of different calibers near where the victim had been, indicating the possibility of two guns being used. Officers responded to the hospital where the victim was being treated. He told officers he had gone to the area to meet two men, later identified as Harris and Cedric Rucker Jr., who also is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Upon arrival, Harris and Rucker allegedly began assaulting the victim, and each suspect shot him once. Initially, the victim could only identify one of the suspects, but in a phone call placed Jan. 5 he told officers he was shot by Harris and Rucker, and he knew both personally.

According to the probable-cause statement, Harris also had an outstanding warrant for another assault at the time the information was received.

Harris remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond. Rucker is also in custody at the jail on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of less than 10 grams marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. His bond is set at $150,000, cash only.