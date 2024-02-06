All sections
NewsOctober 2, 2019

Cape man arrested on drug charges

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested and charged in connection with several controlled substances discovered inside his vehicle, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Jimmy Dewayne Reed Jr., 37, was arrested on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department...

Southeast Missourian
Jimmy Dewayne Reed Jr.
Jimmy Dewayne Reed Jr.

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested and charged in connection with several controlled substances discovered inside his vehicle, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Jimmy Dewayne Reed Jr., 37, was arrested on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Police officer Jonathan Brotz and his canine partner, Jango, responded to a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of Woodbine Place shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, the release stated. During the course of the investigation, Brotz and his canine located a large quantity of illegal narcotics inside the suspect’s vehicle including 50 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of fentanyl, four 1-gram bags of cocaine, 9 grams of marijuana and eight THC vape cartridge boxes.

In the news release, police cited information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating just 3 milligrams of the synthetic opioid fentanyl can be lethal on contact.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

