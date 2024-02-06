All sections
NewsJune 7, 2017

Cape man arrested on charges of rape, assault, property damage

A Cape Girardeau man assaulted, raped and threatened to kill a woman Sunday, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Steven J. Miller, 38, with second-degree rape, third-degree domestic assault, stealing and second-degree property damage...

Tyler Graef

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Steven J. Miller, 38, with second-degree rape, third-degree domestic assault, stealing and second-degree property damage.

Deputies went to a residence in the 300 block of Teton Lane in Cape Girardeau County to a domestic-assault report about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Aaron Harris.

The victim told deputies Miller raped and assaulted her before she fled behind the residence, according to the statement.

The victim said she and Miller had been talking when Miller became angry, broke an ashtray and started pushing her, Harris wrote.

Miller pushed her into a bedroom, began punching her in the chest and raped her, Harris wrote.

The victim told police Miller “began rubbing an unknown white powder on her face and head” and “told her he was her master now and that he was going to barricade them inside the residence,” according to the statement.

The victim escaped to a neighbor’s house when Miller went to retrieve cigarettes from her vehicle, Harris wrote.

Miller took the victim’s phone and car keys and fled.

Miller was not found during an initial search of the premises, Harris wrote, but later was arrested and was in custody Tuesday afternoon at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

His bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim, and he must stay at least 500 feet away from her home.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
