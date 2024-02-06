Cape man arrested on charges of rape, assault, property damage

A Cape Girardeau man assaulted, raped and threatened to kill a woman Sunday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Steven J. Miller, 38, with second-degree rape, third-degree domestic assault, stealing and second-degree property damage.

Deputies went to a residence in the 300 block of Teton Lane in Cape Girardeau County to a domestic-assault report about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Aaron Harris.

The victim told deputies Miller raped and assaulted her before she fled behind the residence, according to the statement.

The victim said she and Miller had been talking when Miller became angry, broke an ashtray and started pushing her, Harris wrote.

Miller pushed her into a bedroom, began punching her in the chest and raped her, Harris wrote.