NewsSeptember 4, 2020

Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy

Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor. Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according to an arrest warrant signed by Judge Julia M. Koester. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment...

Ben Matthews
Christian N. Banks
Christian N. Banks

Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor.

Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according to an arrest warrant signed by Judge Julia M. Koester. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

A probable-cause document written by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Darrin Sides stated a search of Banks’ account on Facebook showed he has tried to justify dating underage girls in the past.

Banks is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

