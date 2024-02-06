Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy

Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor.
Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according to an arrest warrant signed by Judge Julia M. Koester. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
A probable-cause document written by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Darrin Sides stated a search of Banks’ account on Facebook showed he has tried to justify dating underage girls in the past.
Banks is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
